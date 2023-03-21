MARCH MADNESS: Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | Indiana falls, second No. 1 to lose before Sweet 16 | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Nando’s returns to Alexandria

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 21, 2023, 2:29 PM

Nando’s Peri-Peri opens its newest D.C.-area location March 27, as part of Carlyle Crossing, the Wegmans-anchored mixed-use development in Alexandria, Virginia’s Eisenhower East neighborhood.

Nando’s operated a location on King Street in Old Town Alexandria, until it closed last year after 10 years there.

The new location joins other restaurants at Carlyle Crossing, including Ted’s Bulletin. Atlas Brew works has signed a lease for its first Northern Virginia location at Carlyle Crossing.

Nando’s is near both Wegmans and the AMC movie theater in the Hoffman Town Center. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant has both inside dining and a large outdoor patio.

Like all of its restaurants, the spot features original art from South African artists. On April 17, it will donate proceeds, minus tax and alcohol sales, to Alexandria City High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association.

Developer Stonebridge’s 3-acre, 1.7 million-square-foot Carlyle Crossing also includes two residential buildings.

Nando’s opened its first flame-grilled chicken restaurant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 35 years ago, and now has locations in 24 countries. The company picked D.C. for its first U.S. location in 2008. It now operates about 50 locations in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., as well as in Chicago, its only other U.S. market. It will open its first locations in Texas this year.

