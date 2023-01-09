DC’s Atlas Brew Works crosses the river to Alexandria (with pizza)

D.C. craft brewer Atlas Brew Works, with two locations in the District, is adding a third in Alexandria’s burgeoning Carlyle Crossing development by the Eisenhower Avenue Metro stop.

And it’s bringing Andy’s Pizza along.

Atlas Brew Works owner Justin Cox opened the first location in Northeast D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood in 2013. That was followed by a second location outside of Nat’s Park in Navy Yard in 2020, partnering with Andy’s Pizza and its New York-style pizza by the slice at that spot.

Andy’s Pizza won the top prize for traditional pizza at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas in 2021.

Atlas Brew Works expects to open the Wegmans-anchored Carlyle Crossing location in late-2023.

The 6,000-square-foot brewpub will include a production capacity of 2,000 barrels with 16 draft lines and a 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio.

Atlas Brew Works won a bronze medal for its Bullpen Pilsner at the Great American Beer Festival last year.

Beyond its brewpubs, its beers are also available in bars, restaurants and stores in D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee.

Atlas Brew Works was a 2016 District Sustainability Award winner, as the first solar-powered craft brewer.

Developer Stonebridge’s 1.7 million-square-foot Carlyle Crossing, completed in 2021, includes three residential high-rises, restaurants and retail, including Ted’s Bulletin and Sidekick Bakery, and a preschool. It is across the street from an AMC Theater.