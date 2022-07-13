RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Ted’s Bulletin will open in Alexandria’s Carlyle Crossing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 10:18 AM

Upscale diner Ted’s Bulletin will open its latest location in the recently completed mixed-use Carlyle Crossing development in Alexandria, Virginia, the second Ted’s Bulletin set for a 2023 opening.

Ted’s Bulletin owner Catalogue has signed leases for both Ted’s Bulletin and the first stand-alone store for its Sidekick Bakery, a bakery and café that debuted inside the Ballston Ted’s Bulletin location.

Developer Stonebridge completed the 1.3-million-square-foot Carlyle Crossing, anchored by a Wegmans grocery store, in late 2021. There are more than 700 apartments in the development, as well as a quarter million square feet of restaurant and retail space and a park spread across several buildings. It is within walking distance of the Eisenhower Metro station.

The Ted’s Bulletin and Sidekick Bakery will open sometime in 2023. Earlier this year, Ted’s Bulletin signed a lease for a location at One Loudoun in Ashburn. That location will open next year as well.

There are currently six D.C.-region locations for Ted’s, whose first restaurant opened on Capitol Hill in 2010.

Restaurateur Steve Salis acquired the Ted’s Bulletin chain in 2017. Salis’ Catalogue group also owns Kramers, and Michelin Bib Gourmand winners Federalist Pig and Honeymoon Chicken.

Ted’s Bulletin will be located in the same Alexandria neighborhood as Ted’s Montana Grill. The two restaurants are not related. Ted’s Montana Grill is located in the Hoffman Town Center at 2451 Eisenhower Ave.

