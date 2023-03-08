Live Radio
Chopt opens salad restaurant at Cabin John Village

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 8, 2023, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Salad chain Chopt Creative Salad Company is opening a location on March 14 at Cabin John Village shopping center — its sixth restaurant in Maryland and 18th in the D.C. region.

It will join more than 50 other retailers at the shopping center on Seven Locks Road in Potomac, which is anchored by Giant Food.

Chopt has grown to more than 80 locations, mostly in the New York and D.C. areas, as well as Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. For the Cabin John Village location, the restaurant is adding a seasonal menu for spring.

The 2,200-square-foot Cabin John Village location will be open seven days a week. It includes both inside dining and a large outdoor patio. It also has self-serve kiosks for ordering and a large pickup area with shelves for takeout orders waiting to be picked up.

The new Chopt location opens March 14 at Cabin John Village shopping cente. (Courtesy Chopt)

Chopt has been experimenting with sustainably-focused, contact-free stores at locations in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston and Rosslyn neighborhoods. They are smaller and have energy-efficient kitchen equipment and HVAC systems.

The first Chopt opened in New York City in 2001. Its original Penn Quarter location was the first outside of New York when it opened in 2007.

Chopt joins several other restaurants at Cabin John Village, including California Tortilla, Capo Italian Deli, Cava, Colony Grill, Gregorio’s Italian Restaurant and Shake Shack.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

