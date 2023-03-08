Balkan restaurant Ambar opens in DC’s Shaw neighborhood

Street Guys Hospitality Group has opened a third location of its popular Balkan-focused restaurant Ambar, the latest one in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood.

The 4,600-square-foot restaurant is at 1547 7th Street, NW.

The menu features dishes from throughout the Balkan Peninsula, such as slow-cooked items from the Northern region of Serbia, grilled dishes from Southern Serbia and seafood dishes from the Mediterranean coast of Montenegro and Croatia.

The wine list features wines from Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.

The Shaw dining room includes an oval bar in the middle of the restaurant and an open kitchen. There’s also a second level bar with a retractable rooftop.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, as well as late nights on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday and Sunday brunch. The restaurant will also open a takeout window soon for pickup meals that will allow customers to get takeout without entering the restaurant.

The original Ambar opened on Capitol Hill in 2013, and three years ago underwent a $3 million renovation, doubling the size of the restaurant. A second Ambar opened in Clarendon in 2016.

Ambar has won multiple awards, including the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand and Washingtonian Magazine’s Best Brunch.