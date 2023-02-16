Live Radio
Most DC-area coworking spaces are in the suburbs

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 16, 2023, 11:37 AM

The D.C. region is a leader when it comes to coworking spaces in the suburbs. Nationally, 44% of the total number of coworking spaces are metro-area suburbs. In the D.C. metro, 67% are in the suburbs, according to data from CoWorkingCafe.

CoWorkingCafe found 37 suburbs nationwide with at least 10 coworking locations. Among them, Arlington County ties Newport Beach, California, with 25 coworking space locations. Irvine, California, tops the list with 91.

Alexandria also makes the top 10 with 17 spaces.

Fairfax County and Bethesda both rank high on the list, at 12 and 11 coworking spaces, respectively.

The D.C. metro area has a total of 160 coworking spaces across the District, and a total of 34 suburbs with at least one coworking space in each.

CoWorkingCafe attributes the increase in suburban coworking spaces to the pandemic, which saw more people moving out of urban core areas. A report from the Economic Innovation Group found 68% of urban cores saw a decrease in population in 2021.

Below are the suburbs with the most coworking locations, according to CoWorkingCafe.com:

CoWorkingCafe data regarding the amount of coworking spaces there are in suburbs around the country.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

