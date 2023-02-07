Live Radio
Dine-in movie theater CineBistro opens at Tysons Galleria

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 7, 2023, 10:15 AM

Miami-based CMX CineBistro has opened its first combination dine-in restaurant and movie theater in the D.C. region — CMX CineBistro, at Tysons Galleria in Virginia.

The menu is served both in-theater and at the CMX Stone Sports Bar in the lobby.

CMX calls the menus at its theaters chef-driven, and includes dishes like blackened salmon with roasted garlic mash, artichoke cakes with Old Bay rémoulade, burgers and chicken bowls. The bar is staffed by mixologists.

“It all starts with a really strong, inspired menu,” said Guy Austin, vice president of CMX film operations. “We then combine the dining with a high-end movie theater experience. That technology includes laser projectors and D-Box haptic motion technology in one of our screens, all of which help ensure a truly immersive cinematic experience.”

Haptic motion technology creates a feeling of touch by applying forces and vibrations.

The leather recliners include a swivel tray and dimmable reading light.

Current showings at the eight-screen Tysons Galleria CineBistro include:

  • “80 For Brady”
  • “Knock at the Cabin”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Avatar The Way of the Water”
  • “Puss in Boots”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Everything Everywhere all at Once”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

CMX also operates CMX Village 14 in Leesburg.

CMX Cinemas acquired Cobb Theaters and CineBistro in 2017. It has 32 locations with 358 scenes and more than 2,000 employees.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

