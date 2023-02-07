Dine-in movie theater CineBistro opens at Tysons Galleria

Miami-based CMX CineBistro has opened its first combination dine-in restaurant and movie theater in the D.C. region — CMX CineBistro, at Tysons Galleria.

Miami-based CMX CineBistro has opened its first combination dine-in restaurant and movie theater in the D.C. region — CMX CineBistro, at Tysons Galleria in Virginia.

The menu is served both in-theater and at the CMX Stone Sports Bar in the lobby.

CMX calls the menus at its theaters chef-driven, and includes dishes like blackened salmon with roasted garlic mash, artichoke cakes with Old Bay rémoulade, burgers and chicken bowls. The bar is staffed by mixologists.

“It all starts with a really strong, inspired menu,” said Guy Austin, vice president of CMX film operations. “We then combine the dining with a high-end movie theater experience. That technology includes laser projectors and D-Box haptic motion technology in one of our screens, all of which help ensure a truly immersive cinematic experience.”

Haptic motion technology creates a feeling of touch by applying forces and vibrations.

The leather recliners include a swivel tray and dimmable reading light.

Current showings at the eight-screen Tysons Galleria CineBistro include:

“80 For Brady”

“Knock at the Cabin”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Avatar The Way of the Water”

“Puss in Boots”

“The Fabelmans”

“Everything Everywhere all at Once”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

CMX also operates CMX Village 14 in Leesburg.

CMX Cinemas acquired Cobb Theaters and CineBistro in 2017. It has 32 locations with 358 scenes and more than 2,000 employees.