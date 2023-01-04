Popular DC bagel shop Call Your Mother replaces Little Red Fox in Chevy Chase

The popular D.C. bagel shop and self-proclaimed “Jew-ish” deli, Call Your Mother, is opening its newest location in Chevy Chase, D.C., replacing popular bakery Little Red Fox, which closed last month.

This will be Call Your Mother’s eighth location in just four years. The first location opened in D.C.’s Park View in 2018.

“When we decided to close LRF, we knew we wanted to find another small business to take over our spot with similar values and tasty breakfast and lunch grub for the neighborhood,” a message posted on the Little Red Fox Instagram account said.

“CYM fit that bill exactly and it just so happened they were looking to open in upper NW.”

Little Red Fox owners Matt and Jen Carr cited complicated personal health issues as the reason for closing their bakery. Little Red Fox, at 5035 Connecticut Avenue NW, opened in 2013.

On social media, they hinted they may return for some pop-ups at the new Call Your Mother.

Call Your Mother owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira will also open two new locations in Denver this Spring.