Silver Diner wall clock fetches $1,900 in charity auction

Silver Diner has a loyal following. Some are very big fans.

The Rockville, Maryland-based diner chain recently auctioned off some of the nostalgic memorabilia and furnishings from its recently-closed Clarendon, Virginia, location for charity. The auction fetched $20,326 for Real Food for Kids, the restaurant’s charity partner that feeds children and families experiencing food insecurity throughout the D.C. region.

A large Silver Diner wall clock that says “Time to Dine” sold at the auction for $1,900, and several bidders wanted it. The clock was in a bidding war that ran right up until the close of the auction. The person who bought the clock, also had the winning bids for a diner table and other signage — five items in all.

“The bidder wanted to recreate a mini Silver Diner in their home,” said Silver Diner’s vice president of marketing Matilde Ott.

Another bidder, who bought a tabletop juke box, is having a custom booth made in his kitchen. Ott said he and his wife are in their 70s and are regular Silver Diner customers.

Other items auctioned off included neon signs, and bar stools.

Silver Diner’s longtime Clarendon location closed Dec. 14, the same day its new, nearby Ballston location opened. The Ballston location, at 4400 Wilson Boulevard, is larger, and includes a full bar, outdoor cafe and patio and garage parking. Staff from the Clarendon location relocated to the Ballston diner.