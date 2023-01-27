PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Business & Finance » Silver Diner wall clock…

Silver Diner wall clock fetches $1,900 in charity auction

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 27, 2023, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Silver Diner has a loyal following. Some are very big fans.

The Rockville, Maryland-based diner chain recently auctioned off some of the nostalgic memorabilia and furnishings from its recently-closed Clarendon, Virginia, location for charity. The auction fetched $20,326 for Real Food for Kids, the restaurant’s charity partner that feeds children and families experiencing food insecurity throughout the D.C. region.

The large wall clock reading “Time to Dine” sold at the auction for $1,900. (Courtesy Silver Diner)

A large Silver Diner wall clock that says “Time to Dine” sold at the auction for $1,900, and several bidders wanted it. The clock was in a bidding war that ran right up until the close of the auction. The person who bought the clock, also had the winning bids for a diner table and other signage — five items in all.

“The bidder wanted to recreate a mini Silver Diner in their home,” said Silver Diner’s vice president of marketing Matilde Ott.

Another bidder, who bought a tabletop juke box, is having a custom booth made in his kitchen. Ott said he and his wife are in their 70s and are regular Silver Diner customers.

The winning bidders of a tabletop juke box are planning to have a custom booth made in their kitchen. (Courtesy Silver Diner)

Other items auctioned off included neon signs, and bar stools.

Silver Diner’s longtime Clarendon location closed Dec. 14, the same day its new, nearby Ballston location opened. The Ballston location, at 4400 Wilson Boulevard, is larger, and includes a full bar, outdoor cafe and patio and garage parking. Staff from the Clarendon location relocated to the Ballston diner.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up