Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity.

It is also holding a raffle for some items. Proceeds will go to Real Food for Kids, Silver Diner’s charity partner.

Items include everything from a tabletop jukebox, to neon signs, bar stools, clocks and table tops. The raffle includes special packages with framed nostalgic prints and various diner signs.

The auction and raffle are live until midnight on Dec. 22. Bids, raffle tickets and images of items are online.

The Ballston location, at 4400 Wilson Boulevard, is larger, and includes a full bar, outdoor café and patio. It also has garage parking. Staff from the Clarendon location are relocating to the new location.

Silver Diner recently opened its new Silver Social and Silver Diner at D.C.’s Nationals Park. It will open a location in National Harbor and in Chantilly during 2023, and White Marsh and Fredericksburg in 2024.