President, VP chow down on Shaw’s Ghostburgers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 19, 2023, 11:42 AM

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called in orders from Ghostburger in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood Tuesday, the second time Biden has patronized a Destination Unknown Restaurants since being elected.

Biden and Harris ordered classic Ghostburgers, with bacon and crinkle cut fries, and did so to tout all of the small businesses that have started during their administration.

“Today, VP and I ordered our lunch from GhostburgerDC – one of the 10.5 million small businesses that have applied to start during our administration. If you missed the news, ketchup: that’s the most in a two-year period, ever,” an Instagram post on the POTUS account said.

Census Bureau data shows 5 million new small business applications in 2022, and a total of 10.5 million new business applications in the past two years.

On Cinco de Mayo in May 2021, Biden stopped by Taqueria Las Gemelas at Union Market.

Both Taqueria Gemelas and Ghostburger are run by Destination Unknown Restaurants, which also operates Mexican restaurant Destino at Union Market.

Other Union Market news this week includes the opening of the first brewery there. Crooked Run and Pizza Serata serves craft beers brewed on site and artisanal personal pan pizzas.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

