DC’s Willard hotel re-creates itself in gingerbread, makes national list

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 9, 2022, 12:19 PM

CLICK TO EXPAND: The Willard Intercontinental Hotel, in D.C., has made the nationwide list for best gingerbread re-creations again — and this time, they reproduced themselves. (Courtesy Historic Hotels of America)

Historic Hotels of America’s annual pick of the 25 best gingerbread creations at historic hotels in the U.S. once again includes the Willard Intercontinental in D.C.

The Willard, two blocks from the White House, dates back to 1818 and is among hotels with annual gingerbread displays that are open to the public. This year’s official gingerbread display is a replica of the hotel itself. It reflects in great detail the building’s Beaux-Arts style architecture, façade of white Indiana limestone and terracotta tile.

It also recreates the building’s slate-gray mansard roof, striped blue and white awnings and distinct round top-floor windows.

The Willard chooses a D.C.-area landmark for its holiday gingerbread displays, and is frequently on Historic Hotels of America’s list. In 2018, it was named one of the best for its interpretation of Reagan National Airport.

The display is open to the public through the end of December. The Willard also hosts nightly caroling performances.

Historic Hotels of America, part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, does not rank its picks — its judges choose 25 favorite gingerbread displays at historic hotels across the country. This year’s picks were announced in a press release available online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

