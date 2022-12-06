Home » Business & Finance » Lidl puts DC student…

Lidl puts DC student art on fundraising shopping bags

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Discount grocer Lidl has taken the artwork of four D.C. students, and turned the designs into limited-edition shopping bags that will be sold for a good cause.

On Wednesday Lidl will begin selling the tote bags exclusively at its recently opened store at Skyland Town Center, at 2224 Town Center Drive, S.E.

The bags will cost $3.99. All money raised from their sales will go to Joyful Food Markets, a program supported by Martha’s Table, the Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health.

Joyful Food Markets are pop-up, no-cost monthly grocery markets that provide fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in D.C.’s Wards 7 and 8.

D.C. students pose with their artwork that won Lidl’s contest. (Courtesy Lidl)

The designs were nominated by Project Create, a nonprofit that provides arts education and creative youth development to children and families in D.C.

The artworks chosen all depict scenes from the District with fresh fruits and vegetables incorporated.

“At Project Create, we see artistic genius in our students every day. We’re thrilled for a chance to share their amazing talent with our community,” said Project Create executive director Christie Walser.

The Skyland Town Center Lidl opened in September. It’s Lidl’s first store in D.C. and the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in more than a decade.

The designs and biographies of each Project Create artist student is below.

Biographies of the students whose artwork was selected by Lidl. (Courtesy Lidl)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up