Lidl puts DC student art on fundraising shopping bags

Discount grocer Lidl has taken the artwork of four D.C. students, and turned the designs into limited-edition shopping bags that will be sold for a good cause.

On Wednesday Lidl will begin selling the tote bags exclusively at its recently opened store at Skyland Town Center, at 2224 Town Center Drive, S.E.

The bags will cost $3.99. All money raised from their sales will go to Joyful Food Markets, a program supported by Martha’s Table, the Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health.

Joyful Food Markets are pop-up, no-cost monthly grocery markets that provide fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in D.C.’s Wards 7 and 8.

The designs were nominated by Project Create, a nonprofit that provides arts education and creative youth development to children and families in D.C.

The artworks chosen all depict scenes from the District with fresh fruits and vegetables incorporated.

“At Project Create, we see artistic genius in our students every day. We’re thrilled for a chance to share their amazing talent with our community,” said Project Create executive director Christie Walser.

The Skyland Town Center Lidl opened in September. It’s Lidl’s first store in D.C. and the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in more than a decade.

The designs and biographies of each Project Create artist student is below.