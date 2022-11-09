NYC’s popular Van Leeuwen Ice Cream signs Georgetown lease

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, popular for both traditional and vegan ice creams, has signed a lease for a shop in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

It is one of several leases for 1238 Wisconsin Ave. just announced by developer EastBanc.

Blank Street Coffee, the New York City coffee chain, will open its third D.C. location in the building. Blank Street recently opened its first two D.C. outposts in Dupont Circle and Shaw.

Austria-based clothing company Wolford and New York-based cosmetic dermatology company Ever/Body have both signed leases for space.

EastBanc partnered with Acadia Realty Trust to redevelop the 30,000-square-foot building, formerly home to big box retailer Zara, into six, small retail spaces, ranging from 800 square feet to 2,000 square feet. It also includes 15,000 square feet of office space and the addition of five residential units.

“We chose to redevelop this prominent corner because modern retailers are looking to right-size their spaces and maintain connection with their customers,” said EastBanc principal Phillippe Lanier. EastBanc is the largest retail landlord in Georgetown, with more than two dozen properties.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, which started as an ice cream truck in 2008, has two other shops coming in D.C. It has signed a lease at 2421 18th St. NW, in Adams Morgan, and at 418 Morse St. NE in Union Market. Its D.C. stores are expected to open in the first half of 2023.

The company has 20 locations in New York City and 15 other shops in California, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Connecticut.