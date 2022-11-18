RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
DC gets an Underground Donut Tour

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 18, 2022, 9:55 AM

The Underground Donut Tour, a walking tour started by a donut enthusiast in Chicago in 2015, has launched a tour in D.C., and it comes with a few history lessons.

The two-hour walking tours start Friday in D.C. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids, donuts included. The tour has four donut stops and starts near the White House at Peets Coffee at 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. The donut hop includes neighborhood histories by the tour guides.

The four stops on the D.C. tour are Astro Doughnuts and Chicken, Piccolina da Centrolina, Farmers and Distillers and Toscana Market. Samples at each stop include several sizes and flavors of donuts, from an entire donut to mini-donuts or parts of a donut, varying with each location.

The Underground Donut Tour is making the Nation’s Capital into the Donut Capital

Despite the tour’s name, it does not go underground. That’s a reference to a secretive, in-the know tour.

“We’re so excited to launch the donut tour in Washington D.C. Our nation’s capital truly has some of the nation’s best donuts. If there’s one issue everyone can agree on, it’s that donuts are delicious,” said Jeff Woelker, a former Chicago marketing executive who started the Underground Donut Tours seven years ago.

The business has grown considerably since starting with a Chicago tour led by Woelker. It operates donut tours in about a dozen U.S. cities, as well as Toronto and Vancouver, and Dublin and London.

D.C.’s tours start Friday, and will run year-round every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Tours are typically 15 to 20 people, though the company says it can accommodate larger groups and private groups. Tickets are booked online.

