Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Business & Finance » Chopt opens second sustainably…

Chopt opens second sustainably focused, contact-free store in Rosslyn

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 29, 2022, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chopt Creative Salad Co. has relocated its Rosslyn restaurant to a space about half the size of its previous store in the Virginia neighborhood, following the model it used for its first 100% contactless restaurant, which opened in Ballston earlier this year.

The new Chopt, at 1735 N. Lynn St., features QR code table-side ordering and delivery, and three self-serve kiosks. The company says the streamlined system speeds up in-store pickup and delivery.

Also like the store in Ballston, the new Rosslyn location reduces Chopt’s environmental impact, with energy-efficient kitchenware and an HVAC system that lowers energy consumption by 30% and greenhouse gas emissions by 21%, according to the company.

A rendering of the restaurant. (Courtesy Chopt Creative Salad Co.)

All menu items are served in 100% compostable bowls made from sugar cane.

The Ballston Chopt, at 4201 Wilson Blvd., in the Ballston Exchange, was Chopt’s first sustainable restaurant design.

The first Chopt opened in New York City in 2001. Its original Penn Quarter location was its first outside of New York when it opened in 2007.

Chopt has 17 locations in the D.C. metro area, and more than 80 locations in 11 states from Connecticut to Alabama.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up