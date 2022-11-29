Chopt opens second sustainably focused, contact-free store in Rosslyn

Chopt Creative Salad Co. has relocated its Rosslyn restaurant to a space about half the size of its previous store in the Virginia neighborhood, following the model it used for its first 100% contactless restaurant, which opened in Ballston earlier this year.

The new Chopt, at 1735 N. Lynn St., features QR code table-side ordering and delivery, and three self-serve kiosks. The company says the streamlined system speeds up in-store pickup and delivery.

Also like the store in Ballston, the new Rosslyn location reduces Chopt’s environmental impact, with energy-efficient kitchenware and an HVAC system that lowers energy consumption by 30% and greenhouse gas emissions by 21%, according to the company.

All menu items are served in 100% compostable bowls made from sugar cane.

The Ballston Chopt, at 4201 Wilson Blvd., in the Ballston Exchange, was Chopt’s first sustainable restaurant design.

The first Chopt opened in New York City in 2001. Its original Penn Quarter location was its first outside of New York when it opened in 2007.

Chopt has 17 locations in the D.C. metro area, and more than 80 locations in 11 states from Connecticut to Alabama.