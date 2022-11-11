ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Bethesda Row is the newest location for Foxtrot Market

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 10:45 AM

Chicago’s Foxtrot Market likes the D.C. area, planning its fifth area location at Bethesda Row — barely a year and a half after opening its first location here.

Foxtrot, whose stores are both upscale markets and cafes, and neighborhood delivery posts, opens the Bethesda Row location on Nov. 18.

The 4,000-square-foot store will have an all-day cafe, grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner, local craft beers, a wine department and market items. It will have a large outdoor patio.

All of its D.C.-area stores carry local brands as well, many of which are from small entrepreneur startups.

Interior of a Foxtrot Market
Foxtrot Market opens its latest location at Bethesda Row on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Foxtrot Market)

Foxtrot opened its first D.C.-area store March 2021 in Georgetown. There are now other locations in Dupont Circle, Mount Vernon Triangle and Old Town Alexandria.

Foxtrot Markets provide neighborhood delivery within an hour for orders placed on its app. It calls its markets’ concept “corner stores with the convenience of e-commerce.”

The First Foxtrot opened in 2015 in Chicago. In addition to the D.C. area, it has expanded to Dallas.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

