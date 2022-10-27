Silver Social opens outside of Nats Park

A rooftop bar and restaurant with a ballpark view is now open in Navy Yard, and it is on top of the first Silver Diner to open in D.C.

Silver Social officially opened Oct. 26 at 1250 Half St., SE. The 50-seat, 1,700-square-foot outdoor terrace is heated for this time of year.

Silver Social is partially the result of focus-group research of young residents in the Navy Yard neighborhood and Washington Nationals ticket holders. That feedback was used to develop the food and cocktail programs.

“We’ve created a great place to go on a date, special occasion or just to kick back after work,” said Silver Diner chef Ype Von Hengst. “This is very different from our other restaurants and will fill a nice in the community.”

The lower level Silver Diner opened to the public Oct. 5. The two-level restaurant’s construction began last fall. The building is leased from Jair Lynch.

It is the first Silver Diner in the District, though the company has one of its more upscale Silver American Brasserie restaurants in Cathedral Heights in Northwest D.C.

Silver Diner now has a total of 21 locations.