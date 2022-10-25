RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Business & Finance » Bethesda-based Marriott doubles down…

Bethesda-based Marriott doubles down on Dominican Republic

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 25, 2022, 9:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, which entered the all-inclusive resort business in 2019, has signed a management agreement for a W-branded, adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic.

The announcement comes a month after Marriott opened another all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, its 30th all-inclusive property in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The new resort, expected to open in 2024, will be the 349-room W All-Inclusive Punta Cana Uvero Alto, a beachfront resort with spa, three pools with pool bars and 11 restaurants and bars.

The rooms will have balconies and plunge pools. There will also be several suites.

Bethesda-Maryland based Marriott International has signed a management agreement for a W branded adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. (Courtesy Grupo Puntacana)

Marriott signed the management agreement with the resort’s developers, Grupo Putacana and MAC Hotels.

The Sanctuary Cap Cana includes 324 suites and oceanfront villas, including a 5,500-square-foot, two-level villa on a private island that includes three plunge pools.

Marriott is now one of the 10 largest global all-inclusive operators, with properties throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

Last week, Marriott signed another management deal that will expand its presence in the lower-priced hotel segment in the Caribbean and Latin America, with the City Express hotel brand that includes 152 hotels in 75 cities across Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile. It will become Marriott’s 31st hotel brand.

Marriott added 17,000 rooms in the second quarter, more than half of which were in international markets.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up