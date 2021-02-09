CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Marriott doubles its all-inclusive resort business

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 9, 2021, 9:02 AM

Royalton Resort in Antigua
Marriott will be one of the 10 largest global all-inclusive operators with the addition of 19 resorts. The Royalton Resort in Antigua, seen here, is one of those resorts. (Courtesy Marriott)

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, which entered the all-inclusive resort business in 2019, will more than double the number of all-inclusive resorts it manages under an agreement with Blue Diamond Resorts.

Blue Diamond Resorts owns properties throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, including resorts in St. Lucia and Antigua, two new markets for Marriott’s resort management business.

The agreement makes Marriott one of the 10 largest global all-inclusive operators, adding 19 resorts totaling 7,000 rooms across six destinations.

Marriott will operate the majority of the Blue Diamond properties under its Autograph Collection brand.

Marriott launched its all-inclusive management business in August 2019, with management contracts for five resorts expected to open between 2022 and 2025. It currently manages nine hotel hotels in Costa Rica, Barbados and Mexico, with 5 others to be converted soon in Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.

In late-2019, Marriott acquired a small chain of all-inclusive hotels in Barbados.

