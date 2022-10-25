Davio’s steakhouse to open at Reston Town Center

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant, located near the Reston-Wiehle Metro station, will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch. The 350-seat restaurant includes a 32-seat bar and five private dining rooms.

Boston’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is set to open its big Reston Station location Nov. 2.

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant is at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, and will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch. Its menu leans into Northern Italian dishes, but with “steakhouse” in the name, there is plenty for serious carnivores, including a 20-ounce, 55-day prime-aged bone-in cowboy steak; a 14-ounce, 55-day-aged strip steak, and a 10-ounce center cut filet mignon.

The 350-seat restaurant includes a 32-seat bar and five private dining rooms.

Davio’s is the latest addition to Comstock Holding Companies’ Reston Station development, one of the largest mixed-use transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic, and Davio’s has gotten a personal endorsement from the developer.

“Davio’s in Boston and Philadelphia has hosted several of our family gatherings, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Steve DiFillippo and the Davio’s team to Reston Station,” said Comstock CEO Chris Clemente.

DiFillippo was 24 when he bought a family restaurant called Davio’s in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood in 1985. There are 10 locations now, in Massachusetts, as well as Atlanta, Philadelphia and Texas.

Davio’s joins other restaurants at Reston Station, including Founding Farmers, Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers and SweetLeaf.

The 80-acre Reston Station development, built around the Wiehe-Reston East Metro station, will include a JW Marriott hotel and JW-branded condos that are currently under construction.