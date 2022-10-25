RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Business & Finance » Davio’s steakhouse to open…

Davio’s steakhouse to open at Reston Town Center

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 25, 2022, 8:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boston’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is set to open its big Reston Station location Nov. 2.

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant is at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, and will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch. Its menu leans into Northern Italian dishes, but with “steakhouse” in the name, there is plenty for serious carnivores, including a 20-ounce, 55-day prime-aged bone-in cowboy steak; a 14-ounce, 55-day-aged strip steak, and a 10-ounce center cut filet mignon.

The 350-seat restaurant includes a 32-seat bar and five private dining rooms.

Davio’s is the latest addition to Comstock Holding Companies’ Reston Station development, one of the largest mixed-use transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic, and Davio’s has gotten a personal endorsement from the developer.

“Davio’s in Boston and Philadelphia has hosted several of our family gatherings, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Steve DiFillippo and the Davio’s team to Reston Station,” said Comstock CEO Chris Clemente.

DiFillippo was 24 when he bought a family restaurant called Davio’s in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood in 1985. There are 10 locations now, in Massachusetts, as well as Atlanta, Philadelphia and Texas.

Davio’s joins other restaurants at Reston Station, including Founding Farmers, Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers and SweetLeaf.

The 80-acre Reston Station development, built around the Wiehe-Reston East Metro station, will include a JW Marriott hotel and JW-branded condos that are currently under construction.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up