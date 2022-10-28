Booz Allen Hamilton headcount grows by hundreds on acquisition, strong backlog

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor and one of the largest Washington-area employers, has added almost 800 new workers in the past year, and ended its most recent quarter with a backlog of future contracting work of $31.8 billion.

The company’s contracting backlog was 9.8% more than a year earlier.

Booz Allen had $2.3 billion in fiscal 2023 second quarter revenue, 9.2% more than the same quarter a year ago. Net income grew 10.2% to $170.8 million.

The company has also raised its full-year forecast for revenue growth to a range of 8% to 10%, up from its previous guidance of 5% to 9%.

Much of that job growth came from Booz Allen’s just-completed acquisition of Reston-based cybersecurity company EverWatch. The $440 million acquisition expanded Booz Allen’s workforce with the highest levels of government security clearance.

Earlier this year, Booz Allen launched its own $100 million venture capital fund, Booz Allen Ventures, to invest in early-stage companies in defense, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Booz Allen has about 14,000 employees in the D.C. region and 30,000 globally. It had $8.4 billion in revenues in its most recent fiscal year.