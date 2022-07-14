RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » Business & Finance » Booz Allen Hamilton starts…

Booz Allen Hamilton starts its own VC fund

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 14, 2022, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor in the region, is establishing a $100 million venture capital fund to cultivate new information technology to exploit in the government contracting segment.

The corporate VC arm will further Booz Allen’s investments in dual-use, commercial technologies for federal clients’ critical missions. It will invest in early-stage companies in four core areas: defense, artificial intelligence and machine learnings, cybersecurity and deep technology.

“The ability to navigate bigger, faster technology waves and identify the right emerging technologies for [our clients’] mission needs, as well as our own, is vital to enabling growth and mission speed,” said Susan Penfield, Booz Allen chief technology officer.

Booz Allen Ventures will expand the company’s existing tech scouting efforts to find technology investments. Recent investments have included New Jersey-based Latent AI in 2021, Wisconsin-based artificial intelligence startup Synthetaic in March of this year, and Palo Alto, California-based artificial intelligence company Reveal Technology in April.

Booz Allen Hamilton has almost 18,000 D.C.-area employees, with $8.4 billion in annual revenue.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up