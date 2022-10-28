MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Adams Morgan apple festival, with competition from DC-area restaurants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 28, 2022, 10:14 AM

Adams Morgan will be all about apples on Saturday with the 9th annual Adams Morgan Apple Pie Baking Contest and the 14th annual Licking Creek Bend Farm’s Heirloom Apple Tasting.

This year’s apple festival will be in front of the The Line Hotel, across from Unity Park, where the Adams Morgan farmer’s market is usually held.

The festival takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Residents will be going up against local restaurants in the pie baking contest, with area bakers competing for the title of Best Apple Pie.

The pies will be judged by six judges, including Amanda Preske, owner of the soon-to-open Because Science art store, Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, ANC-1C Commissioner Deb Felsenthal, Miriam’s Kitchen chef Marcus May, NBC News4 anchor Eun Yang and Washington City Paper writer and WAMU analyst Tom Sherwood.

Attendees will have a say in who wins by voting in The People’s Choice category.

The pies will also be sold for $5 per slice to support Miriam’s Kitchen’s charitable programs. Contestants will make three pies each, one for judges and two for sale.

The apple tasting is offered by Michael Taylor of Licking Creek Bend Farm.

The festival is free and open to the public.

The Adams Morgan Partnership BID is expecting about 1,500 people to attend this year. Last year, the event drew 1,000. Even with the pandemic, the Adams Morgan Apple Festival was still held in 2020, with pandemic-related modifications.

