Business & Finance

Sustainable cashmere purveyor to open Georgetown store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 13, 2022, 8:12 AM

New York-based sustainable cashmere and knitwear seller Naadam is set to open a brick-and-mortar store in Georgetown this fall, one of several direct-to-consumer brands testing physical locations in the area.

Naadam, founded in 2013, already has physical stores in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Chicago-based startup Leap, a company that operates brick-and-mortar locations for digitally native brands, has signed a lease with property owner EastBank for 1,500 square feet at 3003 M Street NW.

Naadam products range from chunky modal cashmere to merino cashmere clothing and blankets. Its Georgetown store will also carry accessories and home goods.

The company says its materials are sustainably sourced and it is committed to ethical practices and cultural preservation.

EastBank, the largest landlord in Georgetown, has signed leases for other direct-to-consumer brands, including Glossier, Avocado Green Mattress and Everlane.

