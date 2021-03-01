Mattress store with yoga classes and kombucha tea opens in Georgetown

Organic mattress maker Avocado Green Mattress has opened its first retail store in D.C. in Georgetown, which is only its fifth brick-and-mortar store in the U.S.

The Avocado Green Mattress Store, in Georgetown’s Cady’s Alley, is more than just a mattress retail outlet. Like its stores in Southern California and Hoboken, New Jersey, it has space for future yoga classes and a speaker series, as well as a wellness cafe that serves locally sourced snacks and fresh kombucha tea on tap.

The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 3336 M St., NW, and is owned by developer EastBanc, the largest owner of retail properties in Georgetown. Avocado is its first new lease signed for 2021.

Avocado Green Mattress was launched in 2016 as an affordable, organic mattress alternative. It now also sells furniture, bedding and other bedroom items.

The Georgetown location features art works from D.C.-area artists displayed in its storefront.

D.C. was at the top of the list for the company’s expansion outside of California.

“We love the distinctive charm of Cady’s Alley, and we are excited to present our unique vision of a retail brand experience that extends beyond the perception of a typical mattress store,” said Kristopher Karuna, vice president of business development at Avocado.

Avocado calls itself a “farm-to-bedroom” company. It owns an organic latex rubber farm and its own factory, along with a wool collective in India where it gets raw materials. Its mattresses and pillows are all organically certified.

Its mattresses start at around $1,000.

The company donates 1% of its sales to environmental nonprofits. In addition to Georgetown and Hoboken, its other retail stores are in California in Santa Monica, La Jolla and Fullerton.

The 120,000-square-foot Cady’s Alley is located between 33rd Street and 34th Streets, NW, with many of its storefronts facing both M Street and an alley behind it. The design district is home to about two dozen, mostly high-end furniture, clothing and jewelry retailers. EastBanc completed its redevelopment of Cady’s Alley in 2004.