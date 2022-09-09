Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Maryland Restaurant Week returns starting Sept. 16

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 9:56 AM

On the heels of the Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Association’s annual summer restaurant week in August, the Restaurant Association of Maryland brings back Maryland Restaurant Week starting Sept. 16.

The event actually runs for 10 days, running through Sept. 25.

Nearly 400 restaurants are participating, though the restaurant association is still encouraging other restaurants to join. There are no entry fees for participating restaurants.

Unlike other restaurant weeks, there are no standardized menu prices for lunches, brunches or dinners, but all restaurants are offering their own specials and multicourse options.

The discounts cover dine-in, curbside pickup and carryout.

This is the third year for Maryland Restaurant Week, and it is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland.

“Both of our organizations are proud leaders and supporters in the local community as well as statewide, so it was a perfect fit,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland Chief Strategy Officer Y’landa Burch.

See which restaurants are participating.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

