Bethesda company creates carrot chews for grown-ups

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 9:37 AM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Eat the Change, the plant-friendly snack company founded by Honest Tea inventor Seth Goldman and D.C. celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, has launched Organic Carrot Chews.

Eat the Change already markets Cosmic Carrot Chews, a vegetable snack for kids.

It calls the new line, which comes in three flavors, carrot chews for the 12+ crowd. Flavors include Meyer Lemon, Ginger Turmeric and Maple Cardamom.

packages of Eat the Change's carrot chews
The carrot chews come in three flavors. (Courtesy Eat the Change/E.M. Pergantis)

They are made with organic cooked carrots infused with organic fruit juice and then dehydrated, creating a chewy texture.

“We’ve heard from a number of parents who have introduce Cosmic Carrot Chews to their kids, and the feedback is in. They want a snack of their own,” said Mendelsohn, about the flavor combinations that appeal to adults.

Eat the Change said carrots are a sustainable crop, requiring 23 gallons of water to produce 1 pound, compared to 257 gallons for soybeans.

Eat the change also sells a line of organic mushroom jerky.

Goldman started Honest Tea in Bethesda in 1998. Coca-Cola purchased the company outright in 2011 after making an earlier investment, but earlier this year, Coke announced it would phase out the Honest Tea line.

Goldman is in the process of launching a new line of organic teas called Just Ice Tea, nationally this fall, along with Mendelsohn and his original Honest Tea partner Barry Nalebuff.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

