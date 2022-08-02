WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » Business & Finance » Rockville's Woodside Deli permanently closing

Rockville’s Woodside Deli permanently closing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Woodside Deli’s Rockville, Maryland, location, which opened in 2010, is closing permanently. (Google Street View)

Woodside Deli’s Rockville, Maryland, location, which opened in 2010, is closing permanently.

The original Woodside Deli, which opened in Silver Spring in 1947, closed in 2019.

In a Facebook post, the owners cited supply chain-related issues, drastic price increases for goods, rent increases and staffing shortages as among the reasons for the Rockville closing.

“We fought hard to stay open for our community, to remain a place you could rely on for great food and superior service. But unfortunately, we could not overcome the impacts,” the owners said.

The owners will hold a yard sale for the deli’s memorabilia and photos at a future date, they said. The restaurant is on North Washington Street in Rockville.

There is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, but it is not affiliated with the Rockville deli and is unaffected by its closing.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

July was promising for TSP returns

Why mental health issues don't have to get in the way of security clearance

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up