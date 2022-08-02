Rockville’s Woodside Deli permanently closing

Woodside Deli's Rockville, Maryland, location, which opened in 2010, is closing permanently.

Woodside Deli’s Rockville, Maryland, location, which opened in 2010, is closing permanently.

The original Woodside Deli, which opened in Silver Spring in 1947, closed in 2019.

In a Facebook post, the owners cited supply chain-related issues, drastic price increases for goods, rent increases and staffing shortages as among the reasons for the Rockville closing.

“We fought hard to stay open for our community, to remain a place you could rely on for great food and superior service. But unfortunately, we could not overcome the impacts,” the owners said.

The owners will hold a yard sale for the deli’s memorabilia and photos at a future date, they said. The restaurant is on North Washington Street in Rockville.

There is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, but it is not affiliated with the Rockville deli and is unaffected by its closing.