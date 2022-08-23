Reston Town Center plans privately funded shuttle

The shuttle service will include two 14-passenger vans, covering six stops, that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

When the Reston Town Center Metro stop opens on the Silver Line, commuters and residents will have a free shuttle service to get around the Virginia development.

The Reston Town Center Association said the shuttle service, called linkRTC, will include two 14-passenger vans that will be operated by Reston Limousine. The shuttles will cover six stops and run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The shuttles will run at 10-minute intervals.

The shuttle service will be funded by properties within Reston Town Center that opt in under a cost-sharing agreement.

“Ultimately, if the service is well received and used, we’d like to roll this out across Town Center, and that is something we’ll be studying in the years ahead,” said Robert Goudie, executive director of the Reston Town Center Association.

Boston Properties recently began a multimillion-dollar face-lift for Reston Town Center, the first comprehensive renovations since the development opened in the early 1990s.

The 4-million-square-foot Reston Town Center now has more than 50 retailers and 30 restaurants, more than 2,000 residences, 3 million square feet of office space, a hotel and a multi-screen movie theater.

Government contractor CACI International recently opened its new headquarters there.