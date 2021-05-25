MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
CACI cuts ribbon on new Reston headquarters

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 25, 2021, 8:30 AM

CACI’s new headquarters at 12021 Sunset Hills Road in Reston. (Courtesy CACI International)

Government contractor CACI International will cut the ribbon on its new Reston, Virginia, headquarters, built with the environment and employee wellness in mind, on May 27.

CACI has vacated its longtime headquarters building in Ballston, and has also consolidated another location in Reston to the new headquarters, at 12021 Sunset Hills Road, just off the Dulles Access Road. They began transitioning to the new space in February.

About 450 people will work in the new headquarters.

The 135,000-square-foot, six-story building, completed in 1999, has been completely renovated.

CACI says the interior redesign took into consideration sustainable design practices with recycled materials and those made with responsible manufacturing processes. The building meets or exceeds all applicable International Energy Conservation Code regulations.

All plumbing fixtures were replaced to meet or exceed low-flow water consumption requirements.

For employees, work areas took into consideration exposure to daylight, and views.

With the pandemic and future employee wellness in mind, HVAC systems were replaced with increased filtration, increased outside air and exhaust and increased air exchange intervals. Work station sizes were increased, as have circulation aisle widths for social distancing. All building and office doors and restroom fixtures are touchless.

The new headquarters also includes CACI’s CRADLE, a high-tech collaboration center.

CACI did not disclose financial terms of its investment in the new headquarters.

CACI, founded in 1962, is one of the largest government contractors in the D.C. region. It had $5.7 billion in revenue last year, almost all of which came from government contracts. Some of the company’s technologies in development include artificial intelligence, counter-unmanned aerial systems and secure communications.

It has more than 23,000 employees worldwide.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

