WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland-only beer to honor…

Maryland-only beer to honor Flying Dog’s late founder

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has brewed up a limited-time beer to honor founder George Stranahan, who passed away in June 2021 at the age of 89.

The Osopher is an imperial version of Road Dog Porter, the first beer Stranahan created for Flying Dog.

The beer will be available only at Maryland retailers starting later this month. It packs a 12% ABV punch.

Stranahan’s other liquor venture is Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, a distillery in Denver, which is also selling a limited-time American whiskey called The Osopher, aged 11 years, and finished for four months in the same barrels used to age Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter.

The brewer started Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey distillery in 2004, and founded Flying Dog Brewery in 1990.

Flying Dog Brewery is selling a limited-time beer to honor founder George Stranahan, who passed away in June. (Courtesy Flying Dog Brewery)

This is the first collaboration between the two.

Distiller and brewer are just two of many hats Stranahan wore. He was an astrophysicist who led the Aspen Center for Physics, a writer, photographer, rancher and entrepreneur.

“The teams at Flying Dog and Stranahan’s loved the idea of commemorating George in a way that spoke to the art, science, and creativity that he instilled in both companies,” said Jim Caruso, CEO at Flying Dog Brewery.

“George was a man of many talents, he considered himself a ‘pilgrimosopher,’ so The Osopher speaks to the idea that you can pursue anything if you’re just crazy enough to try it.”

Flying Dog Brewery ranked as the 35th largest craft brewer by sales volume in the country in 2021.

Details about Flying Dog’s The Osopher are online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up