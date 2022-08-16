Maryland-only beer to honor Flying Dog’s late founder

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has brewed up a limited-time beer to honor founder George Stranahan, who passed away in June 2021 at the age of 89.

The Osopher is an imperial version of Road Dog Porter, the first beer Stranahan created for Flying Dog.

The beer will be available only at Maryland retailers starting later this month. It packs a 12% ABV punch.

Stranahan’s other liquor venture is Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, a distillery in Denver, which is also selling a limited-time American whiskey called The Osopher, aged 11 years, and finished for four months in the same barrels used to age Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter.

The brewer started Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey distillery in 2004, and founded Flying Dog Brewery in 1990.

This is the first collaboration between the two.

Distiller and brewer are just two of many hats Stranahan wore. He was an astrophysicist who led the Aspen Center for Physics, a writer, photographer, rancher and entrepreneur.

“The teams at Flying Dog and Stranahan’s loved the idea of commemorating George in a way that spoke to the art, science, and creativity that he instilled in both companies,” said Jim Caruso, CEO at Flying Dog Brewery.

“George was a man of many talents, he considered himself a ‘pilgrimosopher,’ so The Osopher speaks to the idea that you can pursue anything if you’re just crazy enough to try it.”

Flying Dog Brewery ranked as the 35th largest craft brewer by sales volume in the country in 2021.

Details about Flying Dog’s The Osopher are online.