Heavy Seas Beer adds 4 canned cocktails to lineup, including Orange Crush

Maryland’s Heavy Seas Beer is now producing a line of vodka-based canned cocktails. The ready-to-drink cocktails are in limited distribution…

Maryland’s Heavy Seas Beer is now producing a line of vodka-based canned cocktails.

The ready-to-drink cocktails are in limited distribution in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, and are available for takeout at Heavy Seas’ Baltimore County tap room.

The Heavy Seas cocktail rollout comes two months after fellow Maryland craft brewer Flying Dog Brewery announced a collaboration with other beer makers for a line of canned cocktails.

The Heavy Seas cocktails come in four flavors, including a nod to a Maryland favorite, Orange Crush. The other flavors are Watermelon Crush, Cherry Limeade and Strawberry Lemonade. They’re sold in 12-ounce cans have a an ABV of 7.5%.

“We went through many trials of experimentation, and we’ve finally come up with four flavors we’re really excited about,” said Heavy Seas Brewmaster Chris Leonard.

An online beer finder shows where the cocktails are being distributed.

Heavy Seas traces its roots back to 1995, founded by Hugh Sisson as Clipper City Brewing Co. The Heavy Seas line of beers was introduced in 2003, and Clipper City changed its name to Heavy Seas Beer in 2010.

A Heavy Seas Alehouse in Rosslyn, operated independently by another company through a licensing agreement, closed in 2019. Its Baltimore County tap room and brewery is at 4615 Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe.

Heavy Seas beers are available nationwide.