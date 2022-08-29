RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Frontier Airlines adds BWI nonstops to Phoenix

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 10:10 AM

Less than two weeks after Frontier Airlines started nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to Las Vegas, it has announced new nonstop service from BWI to Phoenix.

The daily route to Phoenix will start on Nov. 17.

The route is available for booking now on the Frontier website, with one-way fares as low as $89, though it varies by day.

With Phoenix, Frontier will be serving seven destinations from BWI, including Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, and Cancun, Mexico.

Southwest Airlines currently flies nonstop from BWI to Phoenix. American Airlines flies nonstop from Reagan National Airport to Phoenix. United flies nonstop from Dulles to Phoenix.

BWI was one of 10 new destinations Frontier said it was starting from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this fall and winter.

Several airlines have resumed service at BWI in recent months, including Condor, Air Canada and British Airways. Three new airlines have launched BWI service this year as well, including PLAY, Icelandair, and Avelo Airlines.

