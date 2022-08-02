WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » Business & Finance » Caterpillar, JetBlue fall; Uber,…

Caterpillar, JetBlue fall; Uber, SunPower rise

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $11.35 to $183.51.

The construction equipment maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $4.65 to $29.25.

The ride-hailing company reported surprisingly strong second-quarter revenue.

BP PLC, up 31 cents to $29.36.

The oil and gas company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Cowen Inc., up $2.97 to $38.46.

TD Bank Group is buying the financial services company for about $1.3 billion.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 55 cents to $8.04.

The airline reported a far bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

SunPower Corp., up $1.87 to $21.70.

The solar products and services company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $4.24 to $41.97.

The software company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Varonis Systems Inc., up $2.45 to $27.84.

The data-management software company reported solid second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

AFGE takes SBA office re-entry plans to impasses panel over remote work policy

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up