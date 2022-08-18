Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill

Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs.

More than 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others.

Starting pay for all onboard service jobs is $21 per hour. On the mechanical side, journeymen electricians start at $34.07 per hour. Amtrak also offers hiring bonuses and relocation packages for critical openings.

Amtrak events:

“Amtrak employees have a significant opportunity to engage in truly meaningful project work,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Qiana Spain. “As our recruitment teams pave the way to secure top talent across Amtrak, I am proud to lead such remarkable hiring efforts.”

Amtrak has paid internship programs for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as apprenticeship programs for entry-level skilled labor jobs. Amtrak’s goal is to convert at least 50% of interns to full-time employees.

Amtrak has hired 2,800 new employees in the past year.

In fiscal 2021, Amtrak scaled up its recruitment efforts, extending job offers to 1,744 people and recalled more than 1,200 existing Amtrak employees it furloughed in the pandemic’s early months. It increased the share of women it hired by more than 9%.