RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Business & Finance » What is still missing…

What is still missing at hotels (and why that’s an opportunity)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

About two and a half years ago, a wave of mass layoffs hit the hospitality industry, particularly hotels. Now, hotels can’t fill the job openings they have.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association in Alexandria, Virginia, recently surveyed its members and found 97% of hotels report staffing shortages. Half of them said severely so.

Those shortages are most noticeable in jobs such as housekeeping, kitchens and reception. But working at a hotel is not a dead-end job.

“It is not uncommon to start entry level at a hotel and quickly advance,” said Jennifer Fugolo, vice president of advancement at the association.

“There are a lot of programs in place to help folks upskill, learn and grow,” Fugolo said. “It could be recertifications, apprenticeships, informal mentorship. In fact, 50% of general managers today started out at entry level.”

The U.S. hotel industry currently has 130,000 open positions.

The association has expanded a multichannel advertising campaign to 14 cities across the country to raise awareness of the hospitality industry’s estimated 200 career paths, called A Place to Stay. The message is the pay is better than it’s ever been, and so are benefits and opportunity.

“Thinking about the unique perks, the career development opportunities, the breadth of open positions available. We were incredibly intentional to ensure that we have stories of real folks who are working in the industry because we want job-seekers to see others who look like them, and that includes people of color and in leadership positions,” Fugolo said.

The survey found 58% of hotels rank staffing as their biggest challenge.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up