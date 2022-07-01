FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Sprouts Farmers Market kicks off Burtonsville Crossing redevelopment

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 9:41 AM

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market will open its second D.C.-area store at Burtonsville Crossing, kicking off the redevelopment of the shopping center in eastern Montgomery County.

The organic grocer has signed a lease for 23,200 square feet at the shopping center, at Old Columbia Pike and National Drive.

Sprouts opened its first store in Herndon, Virginia, in 2019, with plans for others in the region.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market has signed a lease for 23,200 square feet at the Burtonsville Crossing shopping center, at Old Columbia Pike and National Drive. (Courtesy EDENS)

Burtonsville Crossing is owned by developer EDENS.

“Today marks a long-awaited phase for the property and an invitation for new retail partners to work with us,” said David Germakian, managing director at EDENS.

Plans for a grand reopening of Burtonsville Crossing are set for the second half of 2023.

Improvements include renovated facades, expanded sidewalks, outdoor seating and restaurant opportunities.

A new plaza will be added for community events, performances and movie nights.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Plans for a grand reopening of Burtonsville Crossing are set for the second half of 2023. Improvements include renovated facades, expanded sidewalks, outdoor seating and restaurant opportunities. (Courtesy EDENS)

“This is wonderful, long-awaited news for East County residents who have fought for investment in Burtonsville Crossing. I look forward to working with EDENS as we continue to develop a plan that integrates adjacent county-owned land with EDENS’ revitalization efforts,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Burtonsville Crossing is key to Montgomery County’s Burtonsville Community Revitalization Plan, whose commercial core is many older, local neighborhood retail centers, with some of the larger and older commercial space vacant or underutilized.

The county has budgeted $2.7 million for its Burtonsville revitalization plan.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

