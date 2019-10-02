Sprouts Farmers Market opens store in Herndon

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, whose slogan is "Healthy Living for Less," opened its first Washington-area store Wednesday in Herndon.

The store, at 494 Elden Street in Herndon Centre, takes over a former Kmart space.

Sprouts says it hired 150 full- and part-time workers to staff the new Herndon store.

It is Sprouts’ first D.C.-area store, though it has others in the Baltimore area.

Sprouts store layouts put fresh produce at the center of the store. Its stores also have large bulk food sections and large vitamin departments.

Stores also have prepared entrees, and large meat and seafood departments.

As part of its Herndon opening, its nonprofit arm, The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, is making a $5,000 donation to the YMCA of Reston and a $5,000 donation to Food for Neighbors.

The Herndon store will also donate unsold and edible groceries to the Capital Area Food Bank. It says its 325 stores across the country donated 27 million pounds of food to nonprofit organizations in 2018.

