Michelin-starred DC restaurant opening Chevy Chase outpost

The duo behind D.C.’s Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Imperfecto, and sister restaurant Seven Reasons will open a new Latin American-themed restaurant in Chevy Chase this fall, called Joy.

The duo behind D.C.’s Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Imperfecto, and sister restaurant Seven Reasons, will open a new Latin American-themed restaurant in Chevy Chase, Maryland, this fall called Joy.

The Chevy Chase Land Company has signed Seven Restaurant Group to 5471 Wisconsin Avenue for a 150-seat, 4,800-square-foot restaurant in The Collection, a mix of restaurants and retailers along Wisconsin Avenue just across the D.C. line.

It replaces Little Beet Table, a gluten-free restaurant that closed permanently earlier this year.

Seven Restaurant Group co-founders Chef Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vazquez-Ger said Joy will be a “sexy-casual” Latin American restaurant intended to elevate the culinary experience “that inspires fun and excitement.” It will meld Latin flavors with contemporary twists in a casual, upbeat atmosphere.

Imperfecto, in D.C.’s West End, earned a One-Star Michelin rating this spring.

Joy will join the longtime Chevy Chase Clyde’s restaurant at The Collection, as well as recently opened Irish bar and restaurant Hunter’s Hound and Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery.

An Amazon Fresh store opened at The Collection last year, replacing a Giant grocery store.