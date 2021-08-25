CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Business & Finance » Chevy Chase Amazon Fresh…

Chevy Chase Amazon Fresh store opens Thursday

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Amazon’s newest Fresh store, at 5463 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, is next to the Friendship Heights Metro stop. (WTOP/Jeff Clabaugh)

Amazon will open its third Amazon Fresh full-service grocery store in the D.C. area Aug. 26, in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The store, at 5463 Wisconsin Ave., is next to the Friendship Heights Metro stop. It replaces a former Giant Food store, one of the chain’s smaller stores, which closed in January 2020.

Amazon has traditionally waited until the last minute to announce Amazon Fresh opening dates. The Thursday date was first reported by Bethesda Beat. WTOP has confirmed its 7 a.m. opening.

Amazon opened its first D.C.-area Amazon Fresh store in May in Franconia, Virginia, in a former Shoppers Food location. It was the first Amazon Fresh store on the East Coast.

A second Amazon Fresh store opened in D.C.’s Logan Circle in July.

There are only a handful of Amazon Fresh stores currently open, mostly in California and the Chicago suburbs, with one location in Bellevue, Washington, outside of Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.

Other D.C. area locations are in the works, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up