Chevy Chase Amazon Fresh store opens Thursday

Amazon will open its third Amazon Fresh full-service grocery store in the D.C. area Aug. 26, in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The store, at 5463 Wisconsin Ave., is next to the Friendship Heights Metro stop. It replaces a former Giant Food store, one of the chain’s smaller stores, which closed in January 2020.

Amazon has traditionally waited until the last minute to announce Amazon Fresh opening dates. The Thursday date was first reported by Bethesda Beat. WTOP has confirmed its 7 a.m. opening.

Amazon opened its first D.C.-area Amazon Fresh store in May in Franconia, Virginia, in a former Shoppers Food location. It was the first Amazon Fresh store on the East Coast.

A second Amazon Fresh store opened in D.C.’s Logan Circle in July.

There are only a handful of Amazon Fresh stores currently open, mostly in California and the Chicago suburbs, with one location in Bellevue, Washington, outside of Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.

Other D.C. area locations are in the works, according to the Washington Business Journal.