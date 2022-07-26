WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Northern Va. meal delivery startup Frolick raises $1.8 million for local expansion

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 11:31 AM

Frolick, which delivers chef-prepared meals for under $15, has raised $1.8 million for a D.C.-area expansion.

Frolick was launched in December 2021 by Jipy Mohanty, a former executive at Delivery Hero. (Photo Frolick)

The startup delivery business based in Reston, Virginia, says it is expanding its Northern Virginia delivery footprint into the District, and plans to expand to additional cities in the future.

Frolick was launched in December by Jipy Mohanty, a former executive at Delivery Hero, one of the largest food delivery services in Europe. Mohanty said that he was frustrated by the lack of choices, high costs and lack of nutrition with many delivery meals — and that his research confirmed that many felt the same.

Delivery Hero, Philadelphia-based home delivery company Gopuff, and airline catering company GateGroup are among Frolick’s new investors. GateGroup’s catering kitchen at Dulles International Airport and CloudKitchens — a ghost kitchen chain founded by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick — are helping prepare meals for Frolick, whose menu changes weekly.

“Our belief, especially in this economy, is that meal delivery won’t really take off for the masses until fees are eliminated,” Mohanty said.

Here is a map of Frolick’s current delivery area.

Mohanty said Frolick’s early customers have been both individual consumers and businesses who order around four to five times a month.

The company says it uses logistics software to increase efficiency, making sure its delivery drivers, who are paid a minimum of $20 an hour, are able to deliver at least five orders and up to 20 orders per trip.

“Frolick’s reception in Northern Virginia has been very strong, and we’ve had hundreds of requests for service in D.C., and other cities,” Mohanty said. “Our cost structure gives us a clear path to profitability, and we’re already working on a playbook for national expansion.”

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

