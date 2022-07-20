WAR IN UKRAINE: Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Amazon continues filling retail space at Arlington’s HQ2

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 20, 2022, 9:15 AM

Amazon has pledged to fill its HQ2 retail space at the National Landing campuses it is developing with locally-owned businesses, and so far it is batting 100%.

Four new local retailers have signed leases for space at Metropolitan Park, the first phase of new HQ2 construction in Pentagon City.

  • Good Company Doughnuts, whose original location is in Ballston and with another coming to Tysons, will occupy 2,000 square feet at Metropolitan Park when it opens sometime next year.
  • Peruvian Brothers, which operates food trucks, restaurants and catering business, will open a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at Metropolitan Park next year.
  • Facial spa Glo30, with locations in Shaw, The Wharf and Bethesda, will open a fourth location at Metropolitan Park. The membership-based spa will occupy 1,000 square feet.
  • Celebree School, an early childhood education school with dozens of locations in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, has leased 13,000 square feet for a location.

They join previously-announced local businesses leasing space at Metropolitan Park, including online fitness platform HUSTLE’s first brick-and-mortar location, family-owned Conte’s Bike Shop, Vienna, Virginia-based Social Burger, Arlington juice shop South Block, hot dog restaurant District Dogs, and Lorton, Virginia-based specialty coffee roaster RAKO Coffee.

Amazon’s sprawling Metropolitan Park, and HQ2’s phase two PenPlace will have at least 140,000 square feet of retail space.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Tags:

amazon hq2

