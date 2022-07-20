Amazon continues filling retail space at Arlington’s HQ2

Amazon has pledged to fill its HQ2 retail space at the National Landing campuses it is developing with locally-owned businesses, and so far it is batting 100%.
Four new local retailers have signed leases for space at Metropolitan Park, the first phase of new HQ2 construction in Pentagon City.
- Good Company Doughnuts, whose original location is in Ballston and with another coming to Tysons, will occupy 2,000 square feet at Metropolitan Park when it opens sometime next year.
- Peruvian Brothers, which operates food trucks, restaurants and catering business, will open a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at Metropolitan Park next year.
- Facial spa Glo30, with locations in Shaw, The Wharf and Bethesda, will open a fourth location at Metropolitan Park. The membership-based spa will occupy 1,000 square feet.
- Celebree School, an early childhood education school with dozens of locations in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, has leased 13,000 square feet for a location.
They join previously-announced local businesses leasing space at Metropolitan Park, including online fitness platform HUSTLE’s first brick-and-mortar location, family-owned Conte’s Bike Shop, Vienna, Virginia-based Social Burger, Arlington juice shop South Block, hot dog restaurant District Dogs, and Lorton, Virginia-based specialty coffee roaster RAKO Coffee.
Amazon’s sprawling Metropolitan Park, and HQ2’s phase two PenPlace will have at least 140,000 square feet of retail space.