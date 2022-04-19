RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
More Class-A apartments with 10-minute commute to Amazon HQ2

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 10:20 AM

The newest Class-A apartment building within an easy commute of Amazon’s HQ2 offices is now leasing.

Monday Properties’ The Blake, a 300-united residential building at 2000 N. Beauregard Street in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, began early move-ins in March before it was fully completed. The Blake includes 300 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from about $1,900 a month to as much as $3,000 a month.

While not in National Landing, Monday Properties is marketing the building as within a 10-minute commute from HQ2 and Virginia Tech’s forthcoming Innovation Campus in National Landing. It joins dozens of other recently completed or soon-to-deliver residential buildings primed for Amazon and Virginia Tech employees moving to the area.

The Blake includes what Monday Properties calls resort-like amenities, and sweeping views, including the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol Building from select units. There’s a pool, fitness facility, the now requisite-in-new-residential-construction pet spa, game room and co-working spaces.

The building includes six- and seven-story wings and a garage. It is within walking distance to The Shops at Mark Center.

Monday Properties broke ground on The Blake in 2020. It is part of an office park, also owned and operated by Monday Properties.

Monday Properties has completed more than 86 property transactions over the last 20 years totaling 35 million square feet of development. Its current portfolio includes 5 million square feet of commercial office space and 3,600 residential units either completed, planned or under construction.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

