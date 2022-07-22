WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Alexandria makes Travel + Leisure best cities to visit list for the first time

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 10:27 AM

Alexandria, Virginia, is on Travel + Leisure’s 2022 list of the 15 best cities to visit in the U.S. — it’s the first time the city has made the list.

Alexandria ranks No. 8. The rankings are based on reader ratings.

One reader noted Alexandria’s good food and interesting shopping, and another noted the city’s walking trails along the Potomac.

Also making the list is Williamsburg, Virginia, at No. 12, cited as a top destination for history buffs.

Ranked No. 1 on the list for the 10th straight year is Charleston, South Carolina, which Travel + Leisure said makes it a World’s Best Awards Hall of Fame honoree.

Travel + Leisure said Charleston expresses the perfect balance of Southern charm, knockout food and drinks and walkability. Readers also call the city’s history a draw.

Travel + Leisure’s 15 Best Cities in the United States for 2022 is online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

