National Doughnut Day 2022 deals

National Doughnut Day is Friday and shops across the D.C. area are celebrating with free goodies, deals and new flavors.

National Doughnut Day is Friday and shops across the D.C. area are celebrating with free goodies and deals.

National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 by the Salvation Army in Chicago as a way to honor the women called “Doughnut Girls” who delivered tasty treats and assistance to troops during World War I — all while dodging bombs on the battlefield.

National Doughnut Day deals

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is introducing new flavors for June, including Raspberry Lemonade, Chocolate Cookies n’ Cream and Blueberry “Muffin.”

District Doughnut is introducing a summer menu, which features flavors such as Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Waffle Cone, Orange Creamsicle Creme Brulee and Everything Cream Cheese.

Duck Donuts is offering a free Cinnamon Sugar doughnut to in-store customers.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut, as long you buy a beverage.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice. If you buy a dozen doughnuts or 16 minis, you can purchase a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.