Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Business & Finance » Michelin-starred chef behind Albi,…

Michelin-starred chef behind Albi, YELLOW coming to Georgetown

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 8:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chef Michael Rafidi, whose Middle Eastern restaurant Albi earned a one-star Michelin rating this spring and was named one of the 11 Best New Restaurants in America by Eater last year, is opening a second location of its sister restaurant YELLOW in Georgetown this fall.

The original YELLOW, adjacent to Albi in Navy Yard, will bring its Levantine cuisine to 1524 Wisconsin Ave. NW, next to French restaurant Lutece. Its menu includes pastries, wood-fired pitas and some items unique to the Georgetown location, including shawarma-style sandwiches in place of pita pockets, plus retail wine and beer.

The Georgetown menu will also include Steeha lamb meat pie and flatbreads with za’atar, a popular Lebanese street food breakfast. It will serve Turkish coffee and a rotating draft of lattes as well.

The Georgetown location will have all-day hours. The 1,700 square foot cafe’s dining room will seat 30, with an additional 30-seat outdoor patio.

It will be the third solo restaurant for owner Rafidi, who comes from D.C. restaurants such as Arroz and Requin. All three restaurants focus on cuisine from the region that includes Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Palestine, centered on coal-fired cooking.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up