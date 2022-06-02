RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Lidl is having a summerlong inflation sale

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 2, 2022, 10:32 AM

Discount grocery chain Lidl is known for pretty good prices, and in the face of rising grocery costs, it’s lowering prices on some of its bestsellers.

“The price-cutting campaign comes as inflationary pressures across the supply chain have led to sharp increases in food prices for many retailers especially on staples including meat, grains, coffee, frozen prepared foods and other key household products,” Lidl said in a statement.

The temporary price reductions will run from June 8 through August. It includes more than 100 items, and the price cuts will be effective at all of its stores across nine states on the East Coast.

Lidl, whose North American headquarters is in Crystal City, Virginia, has more than 20 stores in the D.C. region.

Customers could save an average of more than $50 on the basket of items included in the summer campaign, according to Lidl.

A sample of products with reduced prices is below.

List of grocery store items on sale
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Some of the products at Lidl with reduced prices from June 8 through this August. (Courtesy Lidl)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

