Lidl is having a summerlong inflation sale

Discount grocery Lidl is slashing prices on more than 100 items this summer in response to "inflationary pressures."

Discount grocery chain Lidl is known for pretty good prices, and in the face of rising grocery costs, it’s lowering prices on some of its bestsellers.

“The price-cutting campaign comes as inflationary pressures across the supply chain have led to sharp increases in food prices for many retailers especially on staples including meat, grains, coffee, frozen prepared foods and other key household products,” Lidl said in a statement.

The temporary price reductions will run from June 8 through August. It includes more than 100 items, and the price cuts will be effective at all of its stores across nine states on the East Coast.

Lidl, whose North American headquarters is in Crystal City, Virginia, has more than 20 stores in the D.C. region.

Customers could save an average of more than $50 on the basket of items included in the summer campaign, according to Lidl.

A sample of products with reduced prices is below.