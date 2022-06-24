SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Business & Finance » Jollibee is bringing Chickenjoy…

Jollibee is bringing Chickenjoy (and ‘deranged’ spaghetti) to Alexandria

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 24, 2022, 9:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Jolibee food offerings
Jolly Spaghetti is served with a sweet sauce and chunks of ham and hot dog. Desserts include a peach mango pie. (Courtesy Jolibee)

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee, whose sweet spaghetti was called “deranged, yet strangely alluring” by the late Anthony Bourdain, is opening its second D.C. area location in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jollibee, best known for its crispy, pressure-cooked Chickenjoy fried chicken with dipping gravy, opens Saturday, June 26, at 4808 Beauregard St. in the Plaza at Landmark shopping center.

Its Jolly Spaghetti is served with a sweet sauce and chunks of ham and hot dog. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, burgers and shrimp dishes. Desserts include a peach mango pie.

It opened its first restaurant in the area at Westfield Wheaton Mall last year.

Jollibee’s openings are known for drawing huge grand opening crowds with hours-long lines. Its most recent opening in Vancouver had a line that formed the night before and stretched four blocks by the time it opened its doors.

The Alexandria store is the 82nd Jollibee’s in North America. There is another in Virginia Beach.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines and now has more than 6,200 locations in 34 countries. The company also owns a majority stake in Smashburger.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up