Jollibee is bringing Chickenjoy (and ‘deranged’ spaghetti) to Alexandria

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee, whose sweet spaghetti was called “deranged, yet strangely alluring” by the late Anthony Bourdain, is opening its second D.C. area location in Alexandria.

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee, whose sweet spaghetti was called “deranged, yet strangely alluring” by the late Anthony Bourdain, is opening its second D.C. area location in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jollibee, best known for its crispy, pressure-cooked Chickenjoy fried chicken with dipping gravy, opens Saturday, June 26, at 4808 Beauregard St. in the Plaza at Landmark shopping center.

Its Jolly Spaghetti is served with a sweet sauce and chunks of ham and hot dog. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, burgers and shrimp dishes. Desserts include a peach mango pie.

It opened its first restaurant in the area at Westfield Wheaton Mall last year.

Jollibee’s openings are known for drawing huge grand opening crowds with hours-long lines. Its most recent opening in Vancouver had a line that formed the night before and stretched four blocks by the time it opened its doors.

The Alexandria store is the 82nd Jollibee’s in North America. There is another in Virginia Beach.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines and now has more than 6,200 locations in 34 countries. The company also owns a majority stake in Smashburger.