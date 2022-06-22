Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.33 to $106.19 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.91 to $111.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $3.83 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $4.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 5 cents to $6.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 40 cents to $1,838.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $21.42 an ounce and July copper fell 10 cents to $3.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.28 Japanese yen from 136.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0566 from $1.0532.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

USDA has been trying to consolidate 17 networks for a decade, now it has the money to do it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up